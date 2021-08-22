WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - A family is searching for a missing 2-year-old after their car became submerged on Saturday morning.
Kalaub McCord was on his way to the hospital with his wife and five children when his car became submerged.
He managed to get into a boat and began pulling others in as he tried to make his way back to his wife and children.
McCord watched as his children clung to telephone poles.
Four of them made it into the boat, but 2-year-old Kellen did not.
McCord talked to News4 about the last time he saw Kellen and the trauma they endured.
“I seen him that night when we put him to bed, but she had him in her arms whenever he got swept away, and I couldn’t get back to them. She managed to save our other four children, and if it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t have any children right now,” McCord said.
McCord said the current was so strong that even trained rescue crews weren’t able to help.
