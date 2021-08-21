One family working near Loretta Lynn's farm in Hurricane Mills helped save three people trapped in a floating car.

HURRICANE MILLS, TN (WSMV) - During Saturday’s flash flooding, there were swift water rescues happening everywhere.

One family was working near Loretta Lynn’s farm in Hurricane Mills when they heard a call for help when they were leaving to get out of the storm.

They found three people trapped in a floating car. Among them was a 76-year-old woman.

They ended up wading out into the water to save the three people, and it wasn’t a moment too soon.

“The water rose. When I first went in it was waist deep,” said rescuer Chris Toler. “Within 15 minutes it was to probably 5 foot deep. It was almost up to my shoulders, it rose so quickly. I’ve never seen the water rise that quick.”

The family said they plan to get back out on Sunday to help as many people as they can.

 

