NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thousands of firefighters are battling devastating wildfires currently burning hundreds of thousands of acres out west.
Excessive and record-breaking heat out west has been the big story over the last couple of weeks, but we are on path for what could beat a record-breaking wildlife season as well.
There are currently 67 active large fire across 12 states, burning over 900,000 acres, which is over 1,300 square miles. To put that into perspective, this is four times the size of New York City.
In California, over 142,000 acres have burned, which compared to this time last year, is three times as many acres as this time last year.
Nationwide so far in 2021 there have been 34,000 fires that have burned 2.1 million acres. The 10-year average is just under 30,000 fires each year burning just under 3 million acres.
What’s been causing what could be a historic wildfire season? Excessive drought and excessive heat from the northern plains all the way down through the southwest.
There is no relief in sight as the wildfire season is just beginning to ramp up.
