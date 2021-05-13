JASPER, TN (WSMV) - An endangered child alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl from Marion County.
Authorities said Jaylei Shyenne Smith has been reported missing. She is 5’8”, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have information about Jaylei’s whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Marion County Sheriff’s at 423-942-2525.
ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find Jaylei Shyenne Smith, a 13-year-old missing from Marion County.She’s 5’8”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Spot her? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Marion County Sheriff at 423-942-2525! pic.twitter.com/bO2RTjikTj— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 13, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.