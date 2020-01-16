Find the Tennessee Driver's Services center most convenient to your home or place of work here:
Locations by County
Full Service Stations: Offer testing services along with basic services such as Driver License issuance, ID issuance, MVR, vision testing, knowledge and skills testing, and handgun permits.
Express Stations: Process duplicate licenses and license renewals only. ID issuance.
Driver License Reinstatement Centers: Driver Services Centers provides reinstatement services only. Reinstatement services are for those customers whose driving privilege has either been revoked, suspended or such action is pending. No other services are provided at these locations.
Anderson
- Oak Ridge Driver Services Center - Full Service
- Clinton/Anderson County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
- Oak Ridge/Anderson County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Bedford
- Shelbyville Driver Services Center - Full Service
Benton
- Camden/Benton County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Blount
- Maryville Driver Services Center - Full Service
Bradley
- Cleveland Driver Services Center - Full Service
Brentwood
- AAA Auto Club - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver Licenses
Campbell
- Jacksboro/Campbell County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Carter
- Elizabethton Driver Services Center - Full Service
Cheatham
- Ashland City/Cheatham County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Chester
- Chester County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Claiborne
- Tazewell/Claiborne County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Clay
- Celina/Clay County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Cocke
- Newport/Cocke County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Coffee
- Tullahoma Driver Services Center - Full Service
Cumberland
- Crossville Driver Services Center - Full Service
Davidson
- Nashville/Downtown - Express Service
- Nashville/Hart Lane Driver Services Center - Full Service
- Nashville/Hickory Hollow Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - Full Service including Driver License Reinstatement Service
Dickson
- Dickson Driver Services Center - Full Service
- Dickson/Dickson County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Dyer
- Dyersburg Driver Services Center - Full Service
Fayette
- Oakland Driver Services Center - Full Service
Giles
- Pulaski/Giles County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Gibson
- Trenton Driver Services Center - Full Service
Grainger
- Rutledge/Grainger County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Greene
- Greeneville/Greene County Driver License Reinstatement Center - Full Service including Driver License Reinstatement Service
Grundy
- Altamont/Grundy County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Hamblen
- Morristown/Hamblen County Driver Services Center - Full Service
Hamilton
- Chattanooga/Bonny Oaks Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - Full Service including Driver License Reinstatement Service
- Chattanooga/Hamilton County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
- Chattanooga/Red Bank Driver Services Center - Full Service
Hancock
- Sneedville/Hancock County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Hardin
- Savannah Driver Services Center - Full Service
Hawkins
- Rogersville/Hawkins County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Haywood
- Brownsville/Haywood County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Henderson
- Lexington/Henderson County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Henry
- Paris Driver Services Center - Full Service
- Paris/Henry County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Houston
- Erin/Houston County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Jefferson
- Dandridge/Jefferson County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Johnson
- Mountain City/Johnson County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Knox
- Knoxville/Cedar Bluff County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewal of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
- Knoxville/Knox County Clerk Downtown Office - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
- Knoxville/Knox County Clerk East Town Office - Duplicates and Renewal of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
- Knoxville/Knox County Clerk Halls Office - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
- Knoxville/Knox County Driver Services Center - Full Service including Reinstatement
- Knoxville/Strawberry Plains Driver Services Center - Full Service including Reinstatement & Commercial Testing
Lake
- Tiptonville/Lake County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Lawrence
- City of Lawrenceburg Municipal Complex - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Lincoln
- Fayetteville Driver Services Center - Full Service
Loudon
- Loudon County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewal of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Madison
- Jackson Driver Services Center - Full Service
Marion
- Jasper Driver Services Center - Full Service
Marshall
- Lewisburg/Marshall County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Maury
- Columbia Driver Services Center - Full Service
McMinn
- Athens Driver Services Center - Full Service
Montgomery
- City of Clarksville - Duplicates and Renewals of Non Commercial licenses
- Clarksville Driver Services Center - Full Service
Monroe
- Madisonville/Monroe County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Obion
- Union City Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - Full Service including Driver License Reinstatement Service
Polk
- Benton/Polk County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Putnam
- Cookeville Driver Services Center - Full Service
Rhea
- Dayton/Rhea County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Roane
- Rockwood Driver Services Center - Full Service
Robertson
- Springfield Driver Services Center - Full Service
Rutherford
- Murfreesboro Driver Services Center - Full Service
Scott
- Huntsville/Scott County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Sequatchie
- Dunlap/Sequatchie County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Sevier
- Sevierville Driver Services Center - Full Service
Shelby
- Memphis/East Shelby Drive Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - Full Service including Driver License Reinstatement Service
- Memphis/Summer Avenue Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - Full Service including Driver License Reinstatement Service
- Millington Driver Services Center - Full Service
Stewart
- Town of Dover - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver Licenses Only
Sullivan
- Blountville Driver Services Center - Full Service
- Blountville/Sullivan County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Sumner
- Gallatin Driver Services Center - Full Service
Tipton
- Covington Driver Services Center - Full Service
Unicoi
- Erin/Houston County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewal of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Union
- Maynardville/Union County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Warren
- McMinnville Driver Services Center - Full Service
Washington
- Johnson City Driver Services Center - Full Service
- Johnson City/Washington County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Wayne
- Waynesboro/Wayne County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
Williamson
- Franklin Driver Services Center - Full Service
Wilson
- Lebanon Driver Services Center - Full Service
- Lebanon/Wilson County Clerk - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only
