Driver license application
Storyblocks

Find the Tennessee Driver's Services center most convenient to your home or place of work here:

 

Locations by County

Full Service Stations: Offer testing services along with basic services such as Driver License issuance, ID issuance, MVR, vision testing, knowledge and skills testing, and handgun permits.
Express Stations: Process duplicate licenses and license renewals only.  ID issuance.
Driver License Reinstatement Centers: Driver Services Centers provides reinstatement services only. Reinstatement services are for those customers whose driving privilege has either been revoked, suspended or such action is pending. No other services are provided at these locations.

To quickly navigate the page, click the first letter of the county.
A | B | C | D | F | G | H | J | K | L | M | O | P | R | S | T | U | W |

Anderson

Back to Top
 

Bedford

Benton

Blount

Bradley


Brentwood

  • AAA Auto Club - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver Licenses
     

Back to Top
 

Campbell

Carter

Cheatham

Chester

Claiborne

Clay

Cocke

Coffee

Cumberland

Back to Top
 

Davidson

Dickson

Dyer

Back to Top
 

Fayette

Back to Top
 

Giles

Gibson

Grainger

Greene

Grundy

Back to Top
 

Hamblen

Hamilton

Hancock

Hardin

Hawkins

Haywood

Henderson

Henry

Houston

Back to Top
 

Jefferson

Johnson

Back to Top
 

Knox

Back to Top
 

Lake

Lawrence

Lincoln

Loudon

Back to Top
 

Madison

Marion

Marshall

Maury

McMinn

Montgomery

Monroe

Back to Top
 

Obion

Back to Top
 

Polk

Putnam

Back to Top
 

Rhea

Roane

Robertson

Rutherford

Back to Top
 

Scott

Sequatchie

Sevier

Shelby

Stewart

  • Town of Dover - Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver Licenses Only

Sullivan

Sumner

Back to Top
 

Tipton

Back to Top
 

Unicoi

Union

Back to Top
 

Warren

Washington

Wayne

Williamson

Wilson

Back to Top
 

Related Links
By City
By County Clerk Partners
By Other Partners
By Service
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.