NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Beginning in January, the Tennessee Department of Revenue will begin sending postcards to motor vehicle registrants to remind them of upcoming renewal dates.
The postcards will replace traditional letters and will reduce state mailing expenses by an estimated $500,000. Other states, such as Kentucky, Maine, Montana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming, also send postcard notices for registration renewals.
“This is a more efficient, effective way to remind citizens about their upcoming registration renewals,” Commissioner David Gerregano said in a news release. “It’s also a good way for the state to save money without sacrificing any services.”
The department partners with the state’s 95 county clerks to administer vehicle title and registration in the state. More information about renewals as well as a sample postcard is available on the department’s website.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the department encourages motorists to renew their registration online. If you do not have online access or your county does not have online renewals, you can mail in your renewal to your local clerk. The Tennessee County Clerk website also allows registrants to sign up for e-mail and text messages about renewal dates.
