NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Education reported 37 school districts improved their graduation rates and 37 districts graduated 95% or more of their students for the 2020-21 school year, according to a news release on Tuesday.
The Department of Education reported 88.7% of students graduated on time this year compared to 89.6% last year.
As the COVID-19 pandemic spanned the entirety of the 2020-21 academic year, the department offered several interventions to mitigate learning loss and provide necessary student supports to ensure they were prepared for graduation and postsecondary success, such as summer programming, free ACT prep workshops and AP Access for All.
“Our state remains committed to swift and urgent action to mitigate the negative effects of COVID-19 on our students,” Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a news release. “The department was prepared for the negative impacts of the pandemic on our statewide graduation rate, but we are confident that with the right investment and the partnership and dedication of our districts and schools, we can resume the upward trajectory in graduation rate and ensure we are preparing Tennessee students for success.”
Access the 2020-21 graduation rate data here.
While several districts saw gains in their graduation rate, Tennessee’s statewide graduation rate declined compared to last year. For the 2020-21 school year, the most notable takeaways in the state, according to the Department of Education, are:
- Jackson County, Lewis County and Tennessee School for the Deaf improved graduation rates by 5 percentage points or more
- 37 districts graduated 95% or more of their cohorts
- 37 districts improved graduation rates from 2020 to 2021
- 34 districts improved the Students with Disabilities subgroup by 5 percentage points or more
- 88.7% of the 2021 graduation cohort graduated on time with a regular diploma, which is lower than last year
- 1,231 fewer students graduated in the 2021 cohort compared to last year, for a total of 63,283
