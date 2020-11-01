 

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 754 new cases of COVID-19 and 0 deaths in the state on Sunday.

The Department of Health reports a total of 3,353 deaths, 261,426 total cases, 1,296 currently hospitalized and 233,175 inactive/recovered patients. There have been 3,668,310 patients tested.

The Department of Health reported Saturday it was implementing an upgrade to the state's national electronic disease surveillance system this weekend, which will require the system to be out of service during the process. TDH may not be able to provide updated COVID-19 case data on Saturday and Sunday.

On Sept. 3, the Tennessee Department of Health announced it will no longer report "recovered" cases. Instead is now reported as "Inactive/Recovered" cases. "Inactive/Recovered" cases will include cases who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date (or, for asymptomatic individuals, their specimen collection date) and who are not deceased. 

State COVID-19 Cases By The Numbers

 
 
 
Race Number of cases Percent
American Indian or Alaska Native 326 0%
Asian 2,264 1%
Black or African-American 43,013 16%
Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 188 0%
Other/Multiracial 27,957 11%
White 149,853 57%
Pending 37,825 14%
Ethnicity Number of cases Percent
Not Hispanic or Latino 175,218 67%
Hispanic 27,944 11%
Pending 58,264 22%
Sex Number of cases Percent
Female 135,378 52%
Male 123,990 47%
Pending 2,058 1%

State case count by age

 
 
 
Age Group Number of Cases Number of Deaths
0-10 12,759 4
11-20 34,575 1
21-30 52,109 21
31-40 41,970 46
41-50 38,761 126
51-60 34,754 325
61-70 24,062 657
71-80 14,313 1,003
81+ 7,763 1,170
Pending 360 0

The number of confirmed coronavirus diagnoses reported to the Tennessee Department of Health by county: (numbers below updated by state at 2 p.m. daily, we will update our table as soon as it becomes available)

Tennessee 14-day new case trend

Source: Tennessee Department of Health

The Tennessee Department of Health has launched a new Public Information Hotline at: 1-877-857-2945 is available from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. CT daily. 

State launches new COVID-19 website

 

The Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee's Unified Command Group announced the launch of a new website to provide COVID-19 data, additional health information and relevant updates to Tennesseans.

 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

