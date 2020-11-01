The Tennessee Department of Health reported 754 new cases of COVID-19 and 0 deaths in the state on Sunday.
The Department of Health reports a total of 3,353 deaths, 261,426 total cases, 1,296 currently hospitalized and 233,175 inactive/recovered patients. There have been 3,668,310 patients tested.
The Department of Health reported Saturday it was implementing an upgrade to the state's national electronic disease surveillance system this weekend, which will require the system to be out of service during the process. TDH may not be able to provide updated COVID-19 case data on Saturday and Sunday.
On Sept. 3, the Tennessee Department of Health announced it will no longer report "recovered" cases. Instead is now reported as "Inactive/Recovered" cases. "Inactive/Recovered" cases will include cases who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date (or, for asymptomatic individuals, their specimen collection date) and who are not deceased.
State COVID-19 Cases By The Numbers
|Race
|Number of cases
|Percent
|American Indian or Alaska Native
|326
|0%
|Asian
|2,264
|1%
|Black or African-American
|43,013
|16%
|Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander
|188
|0%
|Other/Multiracial
|27,957
|11%
|White
|149,853
|57%
|Pending
|37,825
|14%
|Ethnicity
|Number of cases
|Percent
|Not Hispanic or Latino
|175,218
|67%
|Hispanic
|27,944
|11%
|Pending
|58,264
|22%
|Sex
|Number of cases
|Percent
|Female
|135,378
|52%
|Male
|123,990
|47%
|Pending
|2,058
|1%
State case count by age
|Age Group
|Number of Cases
|Number of Deaths
|0-10
|12,759
|4
|11-20
|34,575
|1
|21-30
|52,109
|21
|31-40
|41,970
|46
|41-50
|38,761
|126
|51-60
|34,754
|325
|61-70
|24,062
|657
|71-80
|14,313
|1,003
|81+
|7,763
|1,170
|Pending
|360
|0
The number of confirmed coronavirus diagnoses reported to the Tennessee Department of Health by county: (numbers below updated by state at 2 p.m. daily, we will update our table as soon as it becomes available)
Tennessee 14-day new case trend
Source: Tennessee Department of Health
The Tennessee Department of Health has launched a new Public Information Hotline at: 1-877-857-2945 is available from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. CT daily.
The Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee’s Unified Command Group announced the launch of a new website to provide COVID-19 data, additional health information and relevant updates to Tennesseans.
