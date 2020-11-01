The Tennessee Department of Health reported 754 new cases of COVID-19 and 0 deaths in the state on Sunday.

The Department of Health reports a total of 3,353 deaths, 261,426 total cases, 1,296 currently hospitalized and 233,175 inactive/recovered patients. There have been 3,668,310 patients tested.

The Department of Health reported Saturday it was implementing an upgrade to the state's national electronic disease surveillance system this weekend, which will require the system to be out of service during the process. TDH may not be able to provide updated COVID-19 case data on Saturday and Sunday.

On Sept. 3, the Tennessee Department of Health announced it will no longer report "recovered" cases. Instead is now reported as "Inactive/Recovered" cases. "Inactive/Recovered" cases will include cases who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date (or, for asymptomatic individuals, their specimen collection date) and who are not deceased.

The number of confirmed coronavirus diagnoses reported to the Tennessee Department of Health by county: (numbers below updated by state at 2 p.m. daily, we will update our table as soon as it becomes available)

The Tennessee Department of Health has launched a new Public Information Hotline at: 1-877-857-2945 is available from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. CT daily.