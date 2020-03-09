BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) -- A couple from Brentwood is stuck on a cruise ship off the coast of California. Pam and Al Thweatt are aboard the Grand Princess.
“This is the fifth day in our rooms,” said Pam Thweatt.
She said the cruise line provided them with medicine when they ran out, sending a boat to a drugstore in San Francisco for medication for some 400 of the passengers
The ship is under quarantine because a passenger who was on the same ship on the previous cruise died of coronavirus. Nineteen
crew members have tested positive.
The Thweatts were told to only open the door for food deliveries, and when they do, they must wear masks.
They said they feel fine, although getting a little bored after five days. “We have had no symptoms at all,” said Pam Thweatt.
Unlike some passengers who have been trapped in cruise ships, she says at least they have a balcony in their room and can get fresh air.
They spoke o News 4’s Nancy Amons by FaceTime and showed her their view of the coastline. “You can see the Golden Gate Bridge,” said Al Thweatt.
The ship went on to dock in Oakland, California, where health officials are now beginning to process the passengers.
The couple is not sure where they go next; they may be headed to an Air Force base, where they will still be under quarantine.
“Of course it’s all over the world now. So our prayers are just for those who contract the virus,” said Pam Thweatt.
