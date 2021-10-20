A convicted felon is facing potential federal prosecution after he shot his girlfriend over the weekend.

The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings (TITANS) Unit detectives took Demarco Watson, 25, into custody after he argued with his girlfriend and grazed her in the head with a bullet in her apartment.

Watson was located and attempted to flee on foot. 2.1 grams of cocaine and a digital scale were found in his 2014 Ford Mustang along with a handgun and an extended magazine.

Watson, a convicted felon, is prohibited from having a gun according to federal and state laws.

Watson is presently being held in jail in lieu of $203,500 bond.

His new charges include aggravated assault, unlawful gun possession, and felony cocaine possession.

