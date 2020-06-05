NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The company that has contracted with the state to provide 5 million masks said its product is safe to use.
“We regret that misinformation has circulated regarding our masks in the State of Tennessee. We have full confidence in our masks and want to restore that confidence to the public,” Renfro CEO Stan Jewell said in a news release. “Renfro has been focused on providing a sorely needed product as the country battles this pandemic and has created approximately 500 new jobs along the way. We are proud of our product and want you to be proud of it too.”
Renfro is based in North Carolina and has been manufacturing socks in Tennessee since 1939.
Gov. Bill Lee’s Unified Command contracted with Renfro to provide 5 million face-covering masks to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state said earlier this week it had received more than 3 million masks, which it distributed to county health departments throughout the state for distribution locally.
The state suspended distribution of the masks earlier this week after a report that the substance Silvadur was used on the material. Renfro reported on Tuesday that its face masks were “made in accordance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for nonsurgical masks.”
Renfro uses DuPont’s Silvadur 930 Flex Antimicrobial, which is widely used for inhibiting microbial growth in order to reduce odor on textiles and garments.
“Silvadur 930 Flex Antimicrobial has been registered for more than 10 years for use in textiles and garments, including those that come in close contact with the face and body, such as pillow cases, sheets, jackets, towels and athletic wear,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The company said recent news reports incorrectly identified and made inaccurate statements regarding the type of Silvadur used in the Renfro face masks.
“We have been working tirelessly to correct the record and assure the public that the face masks the State of Tennessee is providing as a service to its citizens are safe,” Jewell said in a statement. “The company has confidence in its face masks which utilize a silver technology commonly used in many consumer products, including cloth face masks.”
According to Renfro, the Department of Health and Human Services is also utilizing a silver technology in face masks available on its website. The face masks are being distributed by the federal government as part of its Project America Strong initiative.
“We want people to know our face mask is a good product and that it is a tool in this fight against COVID-19,” Jewell said in a statement. “The silver technology we employ is in a variety of consumer products used daily, including bed sheets, pillow cases, athletic wear and underwear.
“We remain committed to restoring the faith of Tennessee in our face masks.”
Renfro switched its manufacturing efforts in March to focus on producing cloth face coverings to fight against COVID-19.
