MONTEAGLE, TN (WSMV) - A few days after Jim Oliver’s Smoke House Restaurant burned down, the people who love it are fighting to rebuild.

This weekend people provided music and food to raise money for the restaurant that was destroyed last week.

A few days after the fire and cleanup, the community said they’re ready to move forward.

“My dad built this in, I believe, in late 76. Every memory of him is in there,” said Betsy Oliver.

“They all want to help in some kind of way and they have just been fantastic,” said James Oliver.

The Olivers said they expect it to cost $1.5 million to rebuild the restaurant.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to help in the rebuild. Almost $10,500 has been donated to the fund.