WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - A community memorial service will be held to remember the victims of the flooding on Friday.

The service will be held on the Courthouse Square in downtown Waverly at 7 p.m.

Officials reported 20 people died in Humphreys County, all but one within the Waverly city limits, as a result of the flooding that occurred on Saturday.

Waverly Department of Public Safety Chief Grant Gillespie said Thursday the 8 p.m. curfew that had been in effect in the city has been lifted because of an increased amount of law enforcement in the city.

Highway 70 between Waverly and McEwen has been reopened. East Main Street in Waverly remains closed to through traffic.

How to help Humphreys County flood victims Points of distribution have been set up for residents of Humphreys County in need after Saturday's deadly flooding.

A Lost and Found center has been set up in the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office for personal items found in the flood like wallets, identification and other items. The sheriff’s office is located at 112 Thompson St.

The boil water order remains in effect for those utilizing the City of Waverly Water System.