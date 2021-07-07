MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old, according to a flyer shared on Wednesday.
The sheriff’s department said Lucian Gavin was last seen on June 29. He stands 5’5” tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Lucian may be with Ashley Wald, his biological mother, Chelsea Wald, his aunt, or Kollyka Wald. Investigators have learned they may be in the Jacksonville, FL, area.
Anyone with information regarding the child’s whereabouts, contact Coffee County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Reed at 931-570-4191 or 931-728-9555 or call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
