NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clay County Circuit Court Clerk was arrested in Nashville after an 11-count indictment by the Davidson County Grand Jury for submitting false documents to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in regard to expungement of criminal offender records.
Susan B. Birdwell, 64, was arrested in Nashville after being indicted on six counts of forgery $1,000 or less, three counts of tampering with government records and two counts of official misconduct.
Birdwell was released from custody after posting $5,000 bond.
According to court records, Birdwell is accused of providing forged records with “the intent to defraud the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation” with orders for the expungement of criminal offender records on June 10, July 12, Aug. 4, Sept. 14, Oct. 7 and Dec. 29, 2020. She submitted false documents on Feb. 25, March 8, and April 12, 2021. Counts 10 and 11 claim she committed official misconduct between June 10 and Dec. 29, 2020 and between Feb. 25 and April 12 with the “intent to harm the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, violate a law relating to her office.”
The Tennessee Comptroller's Office could not comment on the indictments.
"We are prohibited by Judicial rules from making statements about cases involving indicted individuals unless those statements are in the 'public record.' We consider our report to be the pubic record, and without it, I am not allowed to make any statements about the details of this case."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.