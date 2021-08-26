WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the opening of a Business Recovery Center at Waverly City Hall beginning Friday.
The center will be able to assist all businesses with one-on-one assistance in submitting a disaster loan application for severe storm and flooding on Aug. 21.
Physical disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters in the primary counties of Dickson, Hickman, Houston and Humphreys.
Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available to small businesses and most nonprofit organizations in the primary counties, and in the following adjacent counties: Benton, Cheatham, Lewis, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Stewart and Williamson.
The Small Business Administration opened a Business Recovery Center on Thursday at the Dickson County Chamber of Commerce, 205 S. Main St.
Customer Service Representatives will be available to answer questions about the disaster loan program and assist business owners in completing their applications. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the SBA has established protocols to help protect the health and safety of the public. All visitors to the DLOC are encouraged to wear a face mask.
Homeowners and renters may meet with an SBA Customer Service Representative at any FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to get answers to their questions and assistance in applying for a disaster loan.
Business owners unable to go to a Business Recover Center may also visit the SBA at the FEMA Centers.
Business and private nonprofit organizations of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business applicants. Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20% of their physical damages as verified by SBA, for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a sump pump, elevation, French drain or retaining wall to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.
For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.
Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed personal property.
Interest rates are as low as 2.855% for businesses, 2% for nonprofit organizations and 1.563% for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website and should apply using SBA declaration # 17144.
To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362.
Businesses and individuals may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Rd., Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Oct. 22, 2021. The deadline to return economic injury applications is May 23, 2022.
