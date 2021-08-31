WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - The aftermath of the Aug. 21 flood is continuing to impact people, especially those who need to travel in Humphreys County.
“About 60-70% of the product was about four feet under water,” said Jackie Sawyers, District Manager of AutoZone.
In Waverly, restoration is ongoing for many businesses.
Sawyers said taking her normal route to work wasn’t an option after the flood.
“We had to go completely around through Camden all the way in the first couple of days before they opened that part of 70 and opened up 13. Now they finally got the other end of 70 open,” said Sawyers.
Bridge closures and detours are something people will encounter in Humphreys and Hickman counties.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has concluded that four state-owned bridges are "damaged beyond repair" and remain closed.
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, four state-owned bridges in three locations will remain closed until replacement bridges are built.
The bridge closures include:
- Humphreys County SR 230 bridges over Hurricane Creek and overflow
- Hickman County SR 230 bridge over the Piney River
- Humphreys County SR1 bridge (westbound only) over Trace Creek
As the state works on replacement projects, people like Sawyers are adapting to the changes.
“I got to come in through the main highway because they still got 230 closed the way I use to come in,” said Sawyers.
In addition to the state bridge closures, seven locally owned bridges in Humphreys County will remain closed until they are repaired or replaced.
Those bridges include:
- MM 5.23 East Blue Creek Road over Blue Creek
- MM 4.26 East Blue Creek Road over Blue Creek
- MM 0.17 Weed Lane over Blue Creek
- MM 6.56 Bold Springs Road over Hurricane Creek
- MM 5.45 Trace Creek Road over Trace Creek
- MM 1.04 Bateman Branch Road over Bateman Branch
- MM 4.14 Indian Creek Road over Little Hurricane Creek
