NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Giving Tuesday movement has helped raise more than $1 billion for online charitable giving worldwide since its creation in 2020.

The Better Business Bureau urges potential donors to research charities before giving to ensure their generous contributions are going to trustworthy organizations.

“Researching gives donors insight into charity trustworthiness, helping them make wiser giving decisions,” said Robyn Householder, President and CEO of BBB serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, in a news release. “Holiday donations can make a real impact. Therefore, it’s critical that donors’ hard-earned dollars go to charities that operate ethically.”

The BBB Wise Giving Alliance shares the following tips to help donors give wisely and make the most of their generosity this holiday season and all year round: