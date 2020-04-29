NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Companies that provide personal services, such as barber shops, beauticians, nail salons and massage businesses, are expected to be allowed to reopen on May 6 in 89 of Tennessee's 95 counties.
Tennessee Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, tweeted that Gov. Bill Lee had decided barbers, beauticians, nail salons and massage therapists will be able to reopen their businesses on May 6.
"After a call with the Governor of TN this morning, your businesses will be able to OPEN May 6," Faison tweeted on Wednesday.
ATTENTION: Barbers, Beauticians, Nail Salons, and Massage Therapists After a call with the Governor of TN this morning, your businesses will be able to OPEN May 6. Guidelines for opening will be announced tomorrow 4/30. Stay tuned for more info.— Rep. Jeremy Faison (@JeremyFaison4TN) April 29, 2020
Lee's executive order said those businesses would be closed until May 29, but included a clause that said the plan could be changed by an additional executive order.
Faison said information on reopening is expected to be provided by the governor on Thursday.
The governor's executive order does not affect the six Tennessee counties which operate its own health departments - Nashville/Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, Madison, Sullivan and Shelby.
Several lawmakers reached out to the governor beginning Tuesday afternoon after Lee issued Executive Order 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.