MUG - Chase Moffit - 6/1/21

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Chase Moffit escaped from the Franklin County Jail on Monday.

 Franklin County Sheriff's Office

WINCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a Huntland man escaped from the county’s jail on Monday.

Chase Moffit escaped custody on Monday. He lives on Pleasant Ridge Road in Huntland.

Anyone with information about Moffit’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 931-962-0123.

 

