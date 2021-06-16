WINCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Authorities are searching in two states for a man who fled Franklin County deputies and crashed in Alabama on Tuesday night.
Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies were attempting to stop Anthony Scott May in southern Franklin County for an outstanding warrant for burglary around 7 p.m. and the pursuit continued across the Alabama state line into Madison County.
During the pursuit, May almost struck a Franklin County deputy, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
The pursuit ended with a wreck in Madison County near the intersection of Winchester Road and Steele Lane in New Market, AL. May fled the scene on foot and may still be in the area. Alabama Highway Patrol helicopters and K-9 unit searched the area.
Anyone with information about May’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 931-962-0123 or 931-967-2331.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.