NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Amazon will establish a new state-of-the-art fulfillment center in East Tennessee that will create nearly 800 new full-time jobs with benefits and opportunities to engage with advanced robotics, the state and Amazon officials announced on Wednesday.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Amazon officials said the fulfillment center, which is anticipated to launch in 2022, in Alcoa, TN.
Amazon employees at the 634,812-square-foot fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship smaller customer items, such as books, electronics and consumer goods.
The Alcoa facility will be Amazon’s third fulfillment center in Tennessee to use innovative robotics technology and the company’s eighth fulfillment center in Tennessee. In 2020, Amazon announced it would establish similar fulfillment center operations in Memphis and Mount Juliet.
“Over the past year, Amazon has announced projects in each of Tennessee’s grand divisions, accounting for nearly 3,000 new jobs. As we continue to navigate through the pandemic and reboot our economy, we know our recovery is supported by the success of our Tennessee businesses,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “We are grateful that Amazon continues to provide jobs to thousands of Tennesseans, and we congratulate the company on its newest fulfillment center in Alcoa.”
Amazon currently operates fulfillment and sortation centers in Charleston, Chattanooga, Lebanon, Memphis, Murfreesboro and Nashville. The company is in the midst of building Amazon Nashville, a new downtown office that will bring more than 5,000 tech and corporate jobs to Nashville.
Since 2010, Amazon has invested nearly $9 billion in Tennessee, including infrastructure and compensation to thousands of its employees in the state. Amazon's investments in Tennessee contributed an additional $8.7 billion into the state’s economy, and using methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Amazon estimates its investments in the state have created an additional 12,700 indirect jobs on top of the company's direct hires in Tennessee.
“We are excited to continue creating a positive economic impact in the region with job opportunities and industry-leading benefits that start on the first day of the job,” said Holly Sullivan, Amazon’s head of worldwide economic development. “Tennessee is a great state for business, and we are excited to have the opportunity to partner, grow and better serve our customers throughout this region.”
Amazon has pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs. Programs will help Amazonians from all backgrounds access training to move into highly-skilled roles across the company’s corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retails stores, and transportation network, or pursue career paths outside of Amazon.
