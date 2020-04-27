NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Almost 750 inmates in Tennessee prisons have now tested positive for COVID-19, according to numbers provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction.
The Department of Correction said 747 inmates have now tested positive with 2,950 testing negative. There are 113 tests pending.
The Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville, operated by CoreCivic, had 77 new cases reported since Friday for a total of 91.
Bledsoe County Correctional Complex had no additional COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend and still has 576 positive tests.
There are currently 113 cases pending among inmates tested. There have been 2,950 inmates to have tested negative.
See the full list of inmate test results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.