NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Almost 60 inmates at the Trousdale Turner Correction Center in Hartsville have tested positive for COVID-19 after a second round of testing at the facility.
According to data on the Tennessee Department of Correction website, 59 inmates have tested positive. The website said that retesting has occurred at the facility operated for the state by CoreCivic.
In an earlier outbreak at the Hartsville facility, almost 1,300 inmates tested positive and three inmates died as a result of the virus.
Testing has occurred again at Trousdale Turner and Northwest Correctional Complex. As of Monday, there were 61 active cases of COVID-19 inside Tennessee prisons and 3,076 inmates had recovered. There have been four deaths reported - three at Trousdale Turner and one at Bledsoe County Correctional Complex.
