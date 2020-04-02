NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Almost 100,000 new claims were filed for unemployment in Tennessee last week, according to data released by the Tennessee Department of Labor.
For the week ending March 28, 94,492 new claims for unemployment were filed. By comparison, the previous week there were 39,096 new claims filed. For the week ending March 14, there were 2,702 claims files.
Nationally, more than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, double a record high set just one week earlier.
The report from the Labor Department showed the job cuts are mounting against the backdrop of economies in the United States and abroad that have almost certainly sank into a severe recession as businesses close across the world.
In Tennessee, 32,248 new claims were filed in the Northern Middle Tennessee workforce development area that includes Nashville.
The total number of claims filed by Local Workforce Development Area:
- Greater Memphis - 12,548
- Northwest Tennessee - 2,299
- Southwest Tennessee - 2,571
- Northern Middle Tennessee - 32,246
- Southern Middle Tennessee - 8,147
- Upper Cumberland - 3,295
- Southeast Tennessee - 9,309
- East Tennessee - 20,025
- Northeast Tennessee - 4,749
- West Tennessee Mobile American Job Center - 30
- Middle Tennessee Mobile American Job Center - 336
- East Tennessee Mobile America Job Center - 41
