LEOMA, TN (WSMV) - An Alabama woman was killed when an ATV crashed into a tree on Kelton Road Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Samantha Posey, 19, of Meridianville, AL, was killed when the Polaris ATV she was a passenger on left the roadway, crashed into a tree and overturned around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. The driver, Koelton Birdsong, 20, of Athens, AL, was injured in the crash.
Troopers said charges were pending in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.