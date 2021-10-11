NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For the first time since October 2014 the Tennessee gas price average rose above $3.00 per gallon according to AAA – The Auto Club Group.
Over the last week, Tennessee gas prices jumped nearly 12 cents to the most expensive gas price average so far this year. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.01 which is nearly 12 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.07 more than one year ago.
“The key driver for this recent rise in the price of gas is crude oil, which typically accounts for between 50% and 60% of the price at the pump,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “And last weeks’ decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies to not increase production further only exacerbated the upward momentum for crude oil prices.”
According to AAA, 67% of Tennessee gas stations have priced below $3.00. The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.85 for regular unleaded while the highest 10% of pump prices are $3.24 for regular unleaded. Tennessee moved to the ninth least expensive market in the nation.
The national average price for a gallon of gas rose 8 cents last week to reach $3.27. This is the highest price since October 2014 and is primarily due to the surging price of crude oil, which crept above $80/barrel before edging slightly lower. The national average is 10 cents more than a month ago, $1.09 more than a year ago, and 63 cents more than pre-pandemic in 2019.
The most expensive metro markets in Tennessee include Johnson City ($3.05), Knoxville ($3.06) and Morristown ($3.07) while the least expensive metro markets in Tennessee include Chattanooga ($2.97), Clarksville ($2.98) and Cleveland ($2.99).
