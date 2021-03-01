NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee gas price average continues to climb, jumping nearly 10 cents since last week, according to AAA’s Tennessee Gas Price average.
The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.50, which is 27 cents more than one month ago and nearly 29 cents more than one year ago.
“Last month’s pump price surge was primarily due to the winter storm that hit the Gulf Coast region,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group, in a news release. “However, we also experienced tightening global fuel supply and market optimism that the COVID-19 vaccine could help boost gasoline demand in 2021. Continued volatility at the pump is expected in the coming months as refineries enter maintenance season to prepare for the switch to summer blend gasoline.”
In Nashville, the average gallon of regular gas costs $2.53, up eight cents from week ago, 26 cents from a month ago and 28 cents from a year ago.
Memphis ($2.58), Nashville ($2.53) and Clarksville ($2.52) are the most expensive metro markets in the state. The least expensive metro markets are Chattanooga ($2.43), Knoxville ($2.47) and Cleveland ($2.48).
According to data, 69% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.50. The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.33 for regular unleaded. The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.76 for regular unleaded.
Tennessee remains the ninth least expensive market in the nation.
Last month, Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.32 a gallon. That’s 17 cents more expensive than the monthly average for January and the most expensive February at the pump since 2018 when the monthly average was $2.36. The state average has increased a total of 46 cents since Jan. 1.
Nationally, gas prices continue to increase with the national average up nine cents on the week to $2.72. That is a 30-cent increase from the beginning of February, 28 cents more than a year ago and the most expensive daily average since August 2019.
The latest price jumps are a direct result of February’s winter storm that took 26 U.S. refineries offline and pushed refinery utilization from an average of about 83% down to an atypical low of 68%, according to the Energy Information Administration. In its latest data, EIA also reported demand at 7.2 million b/d. Both utilization and demand rates have not been reported this low since last May, according to AAA.
AAA forecasts the national gas price average to hit at least $2.80 in March.
For motorists, this means they can expect continued increases of at least 5-10 cents in local markets until refinery operations are stable.
Click here to view the current average Tennessee gas prices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.