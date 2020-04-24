NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More than 650 inmates in Tennessee prisons have tested positive for COVID-19, the Department of Correction announced on its web site Friday.
On Friday, the TDOC reported 3,682 inmates have been tested with 666 testing positive. There are 196 tests still pending.
Bledsoe County Correctional Complex in Pikeville has had 576 inmates test positive. There have been 2,327 tests conducted there with 1,678 tests coming back negative and 1,020 results still pending.
Other prisons with inmates to test positive include:
- Turney Center Industrial Complex: 37 positive tests
- Northwest Correctional Complex: 38 positive tests
- Trousdale Turner Correctional Center (contract & private managed): 14 positive tests
- Turney Center Industrial Complex - Annex: 1 positive test
See the full list of inmate test results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.