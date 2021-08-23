WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Officials report 22 people are now confirmed dead and 24 people are still reported as missing after Saturday’s flooding in Waverly.

The catastrophic flooding occurred after 17 inches of rain fell in the Humphreys County community of McEwen, located east of Waverly where the brunt of the damage occurred. The 17.02 inches at the McEwen TVA rain gauge shattered the 24-hour state record from 1982.

The Waverly Department of Public Safety said search and recovery efforts are continuing on Monday for victims. East Main Street will be closed from Cooley Avenue to Fairground Drive.

Public Safety asks for people not to drive in town unless for essential travel.

Gov. Bill Lee and Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty toured and spoke with residents in Waverly on Sunday afternoon.

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel will begin joint preliminary damage assessments on Monday in Dickson, Hickman, Houston and Humphreys counties.

TEMA and FEMA will be working with local emergency officials to determine the scope of damage caused by the catastrophic flash flooding and severe weather on Saturday.

The joint assessments are a first step in determining if Tennessee and the affected counties may qualify for federal recovery assistance. TEMA may request further assessments with FEMA as damage information is compiled.

A boil water alert remains in place for the city of Waverly as crews continue work to repair water line breaks and restore service.

The American Red Cross reports 93 shelter occupants overnight.

Multiple bridges and roadways in the impacted area are still closed.

Telecommunication services are gradually being restored to the area.

Humphreys County school officials announced Sunday that school would be closed through at least Friday of this week. At least three schools in Waverly were impacted by the flooding.

As of Monday morning, Meriweather Lewis Electric Cooperative reported 2,500 were still without power in Humphreys County, in addition to 200 without power in Hickman County and isolated homeowners without power in Houston County.

In addition to infrastructure, crews in Humphreys County are working to connect homes and businesses to help with cleanup efforts. Mobile operations center is also being established due to the Waverly office being impacted by the flooding. Due to spacing, it will not be accessible by the public like the normal office. Information about the setup will be released in the coming days.

As power is restored to locations, MLConnect broadband is able to determine what repairs are needed on the network.

MLEC crews from other counties along with crews from Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation and Service Electric are helping in restoration efforts.

“It is a critical time in our restoration process for lineworkers in all counties and office personnel in Waverly establishing a new workspace,” said MLEC President and CEO Keith Carnahan in a news release. “We are grateful for the support and patience of all those we serve.”