NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two state commissioners have informed Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday they are resigning their state positions effective next month.
Department of Human Services Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes and Department of Commerce and Insurance Commissioner Hodgen M. Mainda both announced they would be leaving their positions next month.
“It’s been a true honor and a blessing to serve in a position that allows me to help people each and every day,” said Barnes in a news release. “I could not be more proud of the work our employees have done over these last three years revolutionizing the customer experience for those who seek out our services and helping build a thriving Tennessee.”
Barnes, who was appointed commissioner by then Gov. Bill Haslam in 2017 and was reappointed by Lee in 2019, will be returning to the private sector after working for the state since 2004.
"I have an opportunity to transition to the private sector and at the same time spend more time with my young family," Mainda said in her resignation letter to the governor. "As we have discussed, it has been an honor and a privilege to serve in your cabinet. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time hear and appreciated the opportunity to support you in leading the state serving 6.8 million Tennesseans."
Mainda was appointed to the position in Oct. 2019. His last day will be Nov. 13.
