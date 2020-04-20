NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Correction has launched a third round of mass testing inmates at three facilities after 150 inmates tested positive at Bledsoe Couny Correctional Complex.
TDOC lauched the third round of mass testing on Sunday for an additional 3,100 inmates at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex, the Northwest Correctional Complex and the Turney Center Industrial Complex.
The third round of testing follows Saturday's response in which 424 inmates at Bledsoe County were tested. Of those, 150 inmates tested positive and have been isolated from the rest of the population at the facility. The vast majority of those who tested positive were asymptomatic. TDOC said there were 262 tests that came back negative and 12 results are pending.
The Tennessee Department of Correction released the positive inmate test results since April 4:
Bledsoe County Correctional Complex - 162
Turney Center Industrial Complex - 5
Northwest Correctional Complex - 2
Trousdale Turner Correctional Center - 1
All inmates at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex are being tested based on an aggressive response to the number of positive cases and out of an abundance of caution.
"The decision to expand testing at the Northwest and Turney Center prisons is ased on the positive returns, extensive contact tracing and a sound methodology," TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker said in a news release. "The inmates who are being tested at these two facilities either had direct exposure to a confirmed positive case, or were screened positive and symptomatic, of those with potential exposure due to the living structure of a correctional environment. A similar methodology has been implemented at Trousdale Turner resulting in the targeted testing of a select number of inmates by the contract vendor. Cloth masks have been provided to all staff and inmates as well as county jails, sheriff's departments, THP and health care workers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.