NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health said 12 people have died from weather-related incidents.

Officials report the latest deaths occurred in Lawrence and McNairy counties.

Power outages are at 2,000 statewide and many shelters and warming centers remain open in the state.

The state continues to support Memphis and Shelby County emergency officials in addressing water pressure and supply issues in the Memphis Light, Gas and Water system.

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said a State of Emergency remains in place due to the winter weather and Tennessee’s ongoing COVID-19 response.

Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation has less than 500 customers without power – 365 in Putnam County and less than 100 customers in Overton and Jackson counties.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water continues to experience water pressure and water outages due to the winter weather impacts to the system and a boil water advisory remains in place for MLGW customers.

Precautionary boil water notices remain in effect in Adamsville and Scottsville.

Shelters and warming centers remain open in the following counties:

DeKalb County: Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 201 S. College St., Smithville, TN

Giles County: Elkton Fire Department, 164 Main St., Prospect, TN; Giles County Fire & Rescue Squad, 188 Oak Grove Rd., Goodspring, TN

Putnam County: Washington Avenue Baptist Church, 1621 N. Washington Ave., Cookeville, TN

Shelby County: Hollywood Community Center, 1560 N. Hollywood St., Memphis, TN; Lewis Senior Center, 1188 North Pkwy., Memphis, TN; Ruth Tate Senior Center, 1640 Marjorie St., Memphis, TN.

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed 12 weather-related fatalities in the state. Four of the deaths were reported in Shelby County, two deaths reported in Sumner County and one death in Maury, Williamson, Dickson, Overton, Lawrence and McNairy counties.

In McNairy County, a group of children were sledding down a hill with a pond at the bottom. A girl between the age of 6 and 8 slid too far and fell into the pond. Bystanders jumped in to save her but were unsuccessful.