MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - One child died after falling into a pond on Sunday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
The 10-year-old boy and his 6-year-old sister fell into a frozen pond at a home on Brunswick Road east of Millington around 11 a.m.
Both children were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Police said the boy died at the hospital.
