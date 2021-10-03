WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 70 in Humphreys County on Saturday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash occurred just after 3 p.m. at Lawson Lane. The driver of one of the vehicles died in the crash. The second vehicle had five people in the car, including three juveniles.
Details about the crash, including the victim’s name, will released at a later time after troopers speak with the district attorney’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.