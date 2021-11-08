MCEWEN, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Erin Road (State Highway 231) on Monday morning, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The accident was reported just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Bonnie Lane north of McEwen. Northbound lanes were closed for several hours after the crash.
The THP did not release additional information at the direction of the district attorney general.
