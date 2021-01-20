NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Wednesday was a turning point for girls and women across the country. They saw Kamala Harris take the oath of office as the first female to the vice presidency.
"I think it's definitely a feeling I can get used to," says Amelia Olafsson, a sophomore at Harpeth Hall.
All Harpeth Hall students had the chance to take a break from class and watch President Joseph Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris's inauguration.
"This is a female, and this is a female who is in a high political position," Olafsson says.
"It's so new it's so different, but it's so inspiring," says Harpeth Hall freshman Elizabeth John.
Vice President Harris is the first female Vice President of the United States and the first Asian American and African American in that position.
"It's a long time coming," says Dr. Glenda Glover, President and CEO of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated. "I think our ancestors, our forefathers dreamed of this day. This was their vision."
Dr. Glover says she was invited to the inauguration but declined due to the pandemic and capitol riots. But Vice President Harris made an appearance at their Founder's Day last Friday.
"Little black girls, little Asian girls, little Indian girls look at her," Dr. Glover says. "If you can see it, you can be if – they are so inspired."
"We can just go so much further, and we can get a woman as president," says John.
"For me, I never really thought about joining politics as a career," says Noelle Regens, a sophomore at Harpeth Hall. "But seeing this just kind of makes me think that even if it's not in politics, I can be a leader of some sort."
