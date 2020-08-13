NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville woman, who took part in protests in Minneapolis after George Floyd's death, is now suing their police department for their handling of the protests.
Linda Tirado traveled from Tennessee and said she experienced unprecedented levels of violence while in the twin cities.
Tirado said she was hit by a police officer and says other protesters had to drive her to safety and the hospital.
She added she is now blind in one eye.
This week she filed a federal lawsuit against the city, police chief, police union and state police.
"I was hit in the face. My goggles came off, I had a laceration on my eye so it was a lot of blood, a lot of tear gas," Tirado said. "I closed my eyes. I started yelling 'I'm press, I'm press.'"
The ALCU has also filed a lawsuit on behalf of other protests and journalists this week as well.
