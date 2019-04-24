MEMPHIS (WSMV) - A west Tennessee woman has been arrested and charged with raping a 4-year-old boy.
According to arrest records, 24-year-old Tamara Marion is facing multiple charges of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and rape of a child.
Local news outlets report that police were made aware of videos on social media involving Marion and the boy engaging in sex acts.
She reportedly admitted to police that she was the woman in the videos.
