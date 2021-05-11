NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee officials are continuing to monitor the gasoline supply in Tennessee and its impact on prices and consumers alike.

The shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline following a cyberattack last week has had widespread implications on southern gas prices.

So much so, that Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia signed an executive order on Tuesday temporarily suspending the state's fuel taxes.

Gas prices rose three cents, on average, last week, according to AAA's Tennessee Gas Price index.

Gov. Kemp said that media coverage of the incident has caused people to hoard gasoline causing gas prices to raise a substantial amount. The order hopes to address any additional increases in gas prices on the public.

The order lasts until Saturday night when the Colonial Pipeline is expected to be back up and fully operating.

News4 reached out to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and asked what Tennessee's response will be to increasing gas prices and concerns surrounding the cyber-attack on the Colonial Pipeline.

Press Secretary for Governor Lee told News4 on Tuesday, "We continue to monitor the situation for consumer impacts, but the industry here is experienced in disruptions and it has not yet warranted an executive action."

Governor Lee's Press Secretary also listed "key facts" to support their response.