Tennessee will be issuing Real ID drivers licenses this summer.
If you don't have one by next fall, it could hamper your travel plans.
Congress passed the Real ID law in 2005 in response to 9/11. It set a security standard nationwide for driver licenses.
So, what does this mean for you?
You'll need proof of citizenship when renewing your driver license. It could be a birth certificate, passport or social security card, and proof that you live in Tennessee, like a utility bill or a lease agreement.
Megan Buell with Tennessee Homeland Security said the gold star makes your driver license federally compliant.
"That driver’s license is saying that yes, I'm Megan Buell, and I've been able to prove that I am Megan Buell, and that star will indicate your ID on your driver’s license," said Buell.
If your license is not up for renewal, here's what you need to do.
"You still have to visit a driver’s service center for first issuance of the Real ID, so you'll have to come to driver’s services and present documentation," said Buell.
Without that gold star on your driver’s license, there is this option.
"If you don't have that gold star indicator, you can use your passport to fly as well," said Buell.
Tennessee will begin issuing the Real ID drivers licenses in July.
