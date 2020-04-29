Tennessee voucher program challenge heads to court

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - A push to block a new Tennessee education voucher program that would allow eligible families to use public tax dollars on private schooling tuition is headed for a court hearing.
The hearing Wednesday in Davidson County Chancery Court will center on arguments by the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Education Law Center, who contend the voucher program should be blocked before it starts while the court challenge plays out.
“I have five children currently enrolled in Shelby County Schools, and our family has always actively supported Tennessee’s public school system,” plaintiff Apryle Young said in a statement on Wednesday. “I know firsthand that my children’s schools are in desperate need of facilities maintenance, counselors and other support staff, textbooks and supplies. They cannot afford to lose more resources.”
The voucher program is scheduled to be implemented during the 2020-2021 school year. Applications for students are already being accepted.
