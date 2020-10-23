NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A day after the final presidential debate, thousands went to the polls to cast their ballots on Friday.
How did a debate taking place in Nashville influence voters?
Many who spoke with News4 said they’d already decided on the candidates they were choosing, and the debate only reinforced the choice. Others wanted to hear more about key issues but agreed Thursday’s debate was handled much better than the first.
“I could hear what they were saying, and I could understand what they were staying,” said Sydney Rogers waiting to vote at Nashville’s Bellevue Library.
“I had already made my mind up,” said voter John Kirkland.
With the debate fresh on their minds, Middle Tennesseans lined up to vote. Nashville polling locations have seen an average of more than 15 thousand people voting each day of early voting.
“It definitely played a big role in who I was going to choose as the next leader,” said Kirsten Grimes at the Belle Meade City Hall polling site. “Too bad we couldn’t attend it live.”
Some hoped for more about core issues from candidates President Trump and former Vice President Biden.
“We didn’t get into the economy we didn’t get into foreign policy,” said voter Rick Cart.
“I think it might influence people’s vote this was a much better debate,” said Kirkland.
“Its kind of strengthened my beliefs,” said Nashvillian Yancy Cook.
