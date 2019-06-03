NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some volunteers from Tennessee are heading to help some of the people affected by the recent storms.
An 11-person team from the American Red Cross of Tennessee deployed to Arkansas on Monday.
“As we learned in the 2010 floods, when it happens, it’s all over the news, but after a few weeks, it tends to disappeal on a national basis,” said Joel Sullivan, Regional Executive, Tennessee Region, American Red Cross, before he left for Arkansas. “These folks have been dealing with tornadoes and flooding for over 105 days, so the need is great.
“Tennesseans can donate to this effort by donating their time, talent and treasure. If they’d like to become a Red Cross volunteer, donate much needed cash that will help us in the relief effort.”
There are three ways you donate to the Red Cross:
- Visit redcross.org
- Text the word “redcross” to 90999 to give $10 to help with disaster relief
- Call 1-800-RED-CROSS to donate over the phone
