NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Veterans, including a 100-year-old World War II veteran, are in Washington, DC, on Tuesday taking part in the honor flight.
They flew out of Nashville on Tuesday morning so each veteran could see their respective war memorials.
The veterans are expected to return to Nashville on Tuesday night.
