NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - State leaders unanimously approved a $65 million economic grant for Oracle to come to Nashville.

The grant comes from the state's "Fast Track Economic Fund" and acts as a "trade-off" to help offset costs of building their $1.2 billion headquarters in Music City in exchange for bringing in nearly 6,000 jobs.

Mayor John Cooper said that Oracle's move to Nashville is exciting. Still, he said his focus is on how this major job announcement will shape our future generation of Nashville.

"Biggest private investment ever. Thousands of jobs. Thousands of digital jobs. It's flattering that they're here," Cooper said. "Now the city needs to get ready for it, not only with infrastructure but also with education so that our kids participate in the digital economy going forward."

The software company announced earlier this year that they would be moving their headquarters from California to Nashville. They bought 60 acres of the "East Bank" land across from the Cumberland River downtown for $254 million to build their new campus.