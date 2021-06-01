Today marks Tennessee's 225th birthday and to celebrate, News4 Today is asking you to participate in a little Volunteer State trivia.
Take the quiz below and tune in to News4 Today this morning for the answers!
And remember, no cheating!
Tennessee is home to which National Park in East Tennessee?
You voted:
What is Tennessee's official State Bird?
You voted:
Which soda was invented in Tennessee?
You voted:
Which famous 90s pop singer is from Memphis?
You voted:
What is the official Tennessee state flower?
You voted:
Which Tennessee city served as state capital for one day?
You voted:
True or False: The Grand Ole Opry is the longest continuously-running live radio program in the world
You voted:
Who was the first-ever All American football player for Tennessee?
You voted:
What were one of the final names considered for what would ultimately become the Nashville Predators?
You voted:
What year did the Grand Ole Opry officially leave the Ryman Auditorium?
You voted:
Which war earned Tennessee its 'Volunteer State' nickname?
You voted:
Tennessee is home to how many professional sports teams?
You voted:
Which U.S. President declared the Smoky Mountains a National Park?
You voted:
What is the oldest college in Tennessee?
You voted:
