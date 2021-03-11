"Open for business". That's the message from the Governor, but as Terry Bulger explains, the CDC says you shouldn't travel quite yet.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee is now ready for a rush of tourism according to Governor Bill Lee. In a tweet yesterday, Governor Lee prompted out-of-state travelers and vacationers to come to visit the Volunteer State.

With the Center for Disease Control advising all to not travel at all, it's been made clear that Tennessee's doors are wide open for tourists and locals alike.

Downtown Nashville and Broadway are open as well but social distancing and mask protocols remain in place.

Nashville is certainly a top destination in the country for out-of-staters to visit, and with the addition of the SEC Tournament this week and nightlife recently extending curfews, Nashville Metro can expect to see the Governors tweet come to life.

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

