NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee is now ready for a rush of tourism according to Governor Bill Lee. In a tweet yesterday, Governor Lee prompted out-of-state travelers and vacationers to come to visit the Volunteer State.
There’s a reason why Tennessee is home to the #1 tourist destination in the U.S.: We’re open for business! Look forward to welcoming spring break visitors and summer road-trippers to the Tennessee experience.— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) March 10, 2021
With the Center for Disease Control advising all to not travel at all, it's been made clear that Tennessee's doors are wide open for tourists and locals alike.
Downtown Nashville and Broadway are open as well but social distancing and mask protocols remain in place.
Nashville is certainly a top destination in the country for out-of-staters to visit, and with the addition of the SEC Tournament this week and nightlife recently extending curfews, Nashville Metro can expect to see the Governors tweet come to life.
