Tennessee tourism industry launches campaign aimed at keeping travelers safe

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee tourism industry wants visitors to know that they are trying to keep you safe during its busy season.
The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development launched the “For the Love of Tennessee, Travel Safe” campaign on Monday.
The focus of the campaign is to follow key safety guidelines such as mask-wearing, social distancing and sanitization.
Tennessee natives and singer-songwriters Drew and Ellie Holcomb are helping out with the initiative and have embarked on a 1,600-mile R.V. trek throughout the state with their children.
“We had the time of our life teaming up with Tennessee Tourism for a week-long adventure to highlight the many beautiful destinations to safely explore," Drew Holcomb said in a statement on Monday. "Tennessee has always been home to me and now it is to my family, and I am excited for the great memories we will continue to make in this great state."
The state is looking to restore tourism in a safe manner, which "is critical to restoring the lives and livelihoods of Tennesseans," tourism officials said.
The Holcombs will enjoy safe dining and activities in the following locations:
- Chattanooga
- Kingsport
- Lynchburg
- Memphis
- Nashville
- Paris
- the Smokies
- several Tennessee State Parks and the U.S. National Park’s Obed Wild and Scenic River in Wartburg
The campaign will run through December and will include TV, print, digital, radio and billboard ads.
For more on the campaign, click here.
