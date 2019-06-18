A new study shows Tennessee ranks number one across the nation in distracted driving crashes.
It may seem surprising.
The top distracted driving counties aren't necessarily the ones with the most people. Tennessee has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of phone related crashes in the past decade.
The hope is this changes with the new hands-free law in July.
Callie McGill of Value Penguin pulled data from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Highway Patrol from 2008-2017. She and her team found-- five of the top ten distracted driving counties surround Nashville.
“We see this across some other states too so you are not alone in this. Counties that surround the largest city see increases," McGill says.
She says in other states with high crash rates, the hands-free law curbed accident numbers significantly.
So which counties had among the highest number of crashes?
Williamson County ranks third with 6.19 distracted driving crashes per year. That's a 129% increase since 2008. Rutherford County comes in at number 5, with 5.56 crashes per year. Wilson and Davidson County both follow closely behind. Of those, Davidson county has the largest population, by far.
McGill says Nashville may not see as many distracted driving crashes because of the growing number of ride share companies, leading to fewer people behind the wheel of their own car. McGill says it is also difficult for officers to determine what exactly someone is doing on their phone. This new law eliminates that gray area.
"When a state goes hands free, and you can’t touch your phone whatsoever we surmise that it makes it easier to enforce that law because anyone touching their phone is an offender," McGill tells me.
Starting July 1st, if police see you holding your phone while driving you will pay a $50 fine. If phone use results in a wreck, you pay $100. If you are holding your phone in a work or school zone when warning flashers are on, it will be a $200 fine.
